December 4, 2008
Washington /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ — The intense debate undey about the future of the American auto industry has generated a lot of discussion about the public's attitudes.
“Right now, the American people are justifiably very concerned about the state of our economy and an overriding fear for their futures,” said pollster Peter D. Hart. “Polls I conducted in mid-November showed deep concerns about the harmful impacts of the collapse of the U.S. auto industry,” said Hart.
- 90% fear the harm it would do to America's manufacturing sector
- 84% of Americans say it would harm the U.S. economy
- 70% fear the harm it would do to America's standing in the world
- 68% worry about the lack of consumer choice for America's car buyers.
more …
October 8, 2012
Recent trademark filings by both Chrysler and General Motors indicate that Ford’s next-generation Transit Connect Wagon may not have everything its own way in the North American market. Chrysler has long hinted that versions of Fiat’s class-leading Dobló compact LCV and the Ducato large van could fill out the new RAM brand’s commercial vehicle offerings. Trademark applications in the US last month for both Ram Promaster and Ram Promaster City suggest that plans for both vans are progressing. The big surprise though comes from General Motors, which currently does not offer a modern compact LCV of its own anywhere in the world. Opel/Vauxhall’s Combo, originally a segment pioneer, has been replaced by a version of the Dobló produced by TOFAŞ in Turkey; while several emerging markets sell small Chinese Wuling vans under the Chevrolet badge, unsuitable for the US market. more …
November 10, 2011
© General Motors Co.
Dubai — Chevrolet's toughest, most-refined midsize sport utility vehicle, the TrailBlazer, made its global debut today at the opening of the Dubai International Motor Show in the Middle East.
The robust seven-seat show vehicle previews Chevrolet's latest SUV offering, which will be sold around the world, beginning with Thailand in early 2012.
The new-generation TrailBlazer combines the hauling and towing capability of a body-on-frame SUV with the ride comfort and efficiency of a crossover. Developed in tandem with the all-new Chevrolet Colorado pickup by GM do Brasil, it shares the same architecture as its truck sibling, with a chassis tuned to combine heavy-duty off-road capability with refined city driving. more …
July 25, 2011
Oslo, Norway /PRNewswire/ — THINK Global AS, a leading manufacturer of pure electric cars, has been purchased by a prominent international technology entrepreneur who is committed to maintaining the company's key role in global transportation electrification.
A court-appointed trustee selected Mr. Boris G. Zingarevich, whose investment operations are based in St. Petersburg, Russia, as the winning bidder following a bankruptcy proceeding initiated by the Norwegian carmaker last month.
In addition, Mr. Zingarevich has signed a memorandum of understanding with American advanced lithium-ion battery maker Ener1, Inc. and Finnish automobile engineering and manufacturing concern Valmet Automotive, Inc. to cooperate in relaunching THINK. more …
February 28, 2011
© Volkswagen AG
Wolfsburg/Geneva — The Volkswagen bus, like no other car, stands for the spirit of freedom. It debuted over 60 years ago in 1950 with a contagiously simple design. Its internal Volkswagen code name was T1 for Transporter 1. The Germans called it the Bulli, and to Americans it was the Microbus. It was driven on all continents. And the world's first van is still appreciated by a fan base which spans the globe. Now Volkswagen is reinterpreting the compact original form of this automotive legend and sending it into the future — in the form of a concept vehicle for a new generation Bulli! It is spacious like it was in 1950, it is as inspirational as ever, and it has clean styling like never before. more …
January 19, 2011
© Saab Automobile AB
Trollhättan, Sweden — Saab Automobile takes the next step in the biggest new product offensive in its history when the much-awaited 95 SportCombi is unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show.
Sleek and fun-to-drive, the SportCombi adds versatility to the widely acclaimed attributes of the 95 sedan and will bring a distinctive, alternative choice to the premium, large wagon segment.
It shares the sedan's bold, Aero X-inspired looks and features an extended, falling roof-line which culminates in a steeply raked rear screen flanked by signature Saab ‘wraparound’ window glazing. The result is an imposing and sporty wagon with a low stance and a dynamic, visual appeal that concedes nothing to the requirements of load-carrying. more …