December 4, 2008

Washington /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ — The intense debate undey about the future of the American auto industry has generated a lot of discussion about the public's attitudes.

“Right now, the American people are justifiably very concerned about the state of our economy and an overriding fear for their futures,” said pollster Peter D. Hart. “Polls I conducted in mid-November showed deep concerns about the harmful impacts of the collapse of the U.S. auto industry,” said Hart.

90% fear the harm it would do to America's manufacturing sector

84% of Americans say it would harm the U.S. economy

70% fear the harm it would do to America's standing in the world

68% worry about the lack of consumer choice for America's car buyers.

more …